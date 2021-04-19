ANL 35.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.92%)
ASC 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
ASL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
AVN 89.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.45%)
BOP 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
DGKC 122.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.93%)
EPCL 58.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.71%)
FFBL 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.37%)
FFL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
HASCOL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
HUBC 79.14 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
JSCL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.89%)
KAPCO 39.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.67%)
PAEL 35.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
PIBTL 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
POWER 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
PPL 85.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PRL 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.72%)
PTC 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
SNGP 41.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.88%)
TRG 165.10 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.1%)
UNITY 30.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
BR100 4,874 Increased By ▲ 12.26 (0.25%)
BR30 25,700 Increased By ▲ 11.25 (0.04%)
KSE100 45,306 Increased By ▲ 75.45 (0.17%)
KSE30 18,538 Increased By ▲ 28.18 (0.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,243
14924hr
Pakistan Cases
756,285
612724hr
Sindh
272,197
Punjab
267,572
Balochistan
20,822
Islamabad
69,556
KPK
105,438
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials

Rewarding the land mafias

19 Apr 2021

EDITORIAL: Like the sugar barons a common presence in all political parties, inside and outside the government, is that of real estate moguls who use their influence to have their way. A case in point is the hush, hush manner in which the Punjab government has gone about to regularize some 6,000 illegal, irregular and fake housing schemes. According to press reports, taking advantage of the concern raised by Chairman of the Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority, Lt-Gen Anwar Ali Hyder (retd), about the irregular housing schemes at a recent meeting, provincial chief secretary prepared a draft together with the Ministry of Law and the Local Government Department, proposing several concessions for builders. As if looking for an opportunity to give them undue concessions, the government did not wait for an assembly session and promulgated an ordinance, regularizing illegal housing societies on payment of a petty two percent fine for each transgression.

Already there are too many scandals involving irregular and/or fake housing schemes. In fact, some prominent PML-N leaders have been facing references filed by the National Accountability Bureau and imprisonment on same charges. Good sense, therefore, suggested that if at all the purpose was to address the grievances of people, as claimed by the government, who had made investments in these fraudulent schemes that should have been done in a transparent fashion, through open debate and discussion. But the issue was not discussed even with relevant ministers in a cabinet meeting. Instead, the draft ordinance was circulated among them merely by way of fulfilling a formality. That was odd enough. More oddity followed. Notably, under the ordinance a commission is to be set up to examine the matters pertaining to private housing projects as well as land sub-divisions that are being developed or have been developed without the approval of the competent authority. Rather than leaving it to the commission to make recommendations in the light of its findings, the government limited its scope of work by announcing various preemptive concessions.

According to the ordinance, in case of land use violation, a fine of two percent of the residential value as per applicable valuation of DC or FBR rate will be imposed. Which means the violators will have to pay a nominal price for far more costly land. More concerning from the standpoint of prospective homeowners is that for the missing parks, open spaces, and graveyards only a fine two times the value of the residential land would be payable. For the real estate developers it is a paltry sum to pay, but non-provision of such basic requirements as parks, open spaces and graveyards, cannot, must not, be allowed. There are several such concessions for construction rules violators at the expense of people who have invested their life savings in the dream of owning a house. The Punjab government’s hurried, inexplicable grant of favours to unscrupulous developers is sure to generate controversy. It’s an invitation to PTI’s detractors to ridicule its self-righteous claims.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PTI Naya Pakistan Housing Rewarding the land mafias Lt Gen Anwar Ali Hyder (retd) FBR rate fake housing schemes PML N leaders

Rewarding the land mafias

12 police, rangers taken hostage by banned TLP

PC decides to hire advisor consortium to carry out analysis of each Disco

US, China commit to climate cooperation

No talks under way with banned outfit: Rashid

Commencement of IX to XII classes allowed from today

Covid-19: Country records year’s highest single-day deaths

Only 40,000 to 50,000 Pakistanis may perform Hajj 2021

Mufti Muneeb calls for shutter down strike today

Pakistan, Afghanistan discuss US pullout

Terror threat has ‘moved’ from Afghanistan: US

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.