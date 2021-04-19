More bad press

Despite recent efforts to improve Pakistan’s image, the problem refuses to go away. Last week’s deadly protests, with images of police personnel being beaten mercilessly and taken hostage by angry mobs in major cities, have caused an uproar among citizens over the state’s wilted writ. The violence and lawlessness is also bound to have alarmed the diplomatic community in Islamabad and other major cities.

The TLP’s main demand was to expel the French ambassador. Perhaps haunted by the specter of violence targeting French citizens in the country, the embassy of France in Pakistan reportedly asked French citizens to leave the country immediately. All embassies have an obligation to critically assess risks to well-being of their citizens in host countries. But this has further embarrassed Pakistan abroad.

There is a debate whether the situation last week warranted the issuance of an extreme travel advisory from the French embassy. After all, French interests or citizens have not been particularly targeted, nor have they been threatened publicly, by TLP or other groups. But because the federal government was hopelessly late to respond to the crisis, it didn't help inspire confidence among the diplomatic corps.

Given the on-off negotiations between the government and the TLP over the matter of ambassador’s expulsion, the situation had been building up tense for several months. The French government hasn’t been too pleased with Islamabad over PM Khan publicly criticizing President Macron last year. And it appears that La France finally had had enough last week.

There are lessons to be learned here. While the government has decided to proscribe the TLP now, its appeasement of the religious party is what has brought things to this stage. Why couldn’t unreasonable demands be rejected earlier? Why couldn’t a security strategy be prepared earlier in anticipation of mob rule on the roads and streets? Why are those who caused public disorder still at large?

Pakistan’s economic growth and development depend on the country being able to attract more foreign buyers for its exports and more foreign investors to incorporate in local industries. Unfortunately, episodes like this have the potential to turn away even those foreigners who believe in this country’s economic fundamentals. Economic security, therefore, is threatened by extremist elements on the right.

Given the travel disruptions due to the pandemic, it will be hard to quantify the actual impact of last week’s violence on foreign business and tourism arrivals into the country. There has been a hope in tourism circles about a post-pandemic revival in foreign tourism due to pent-up demand and friendly visa policies. Those expectations might have to contend with domestic tourists for some time to come.