ANL 35.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.92%)
ASC 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
ASL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
AVN 89.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.45%)
BOP 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
DGKC 122.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.93%)
EPCL 58.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.71%)
FFBL 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.37%)
FFL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
HASCOL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
HUBC 79.14 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
JSCL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.89%)
KAPCO 39.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.67%)
PAEL 35.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
PIBTL 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
POWER 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
PPL 85.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PRL 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.72%)
PTC 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
SNGP 41.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.88%)
TRG 165.10 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.1%)
UNITY 30.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
BR100 4,874 Increased By ▲ 12.26 (0.25%)
BR30 25,700 Increased By ▲ 11.25 (0.04%)
KSE100 45,306 Increased By ▲ 75.45 (0.17%)
KSE30 18,538 Increased By ▲ 28.18 (0.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,243
14924hr
Pakistan Cases
756,285
612724hr
Sindh
272,197
Punjab
267,572
Balochistan
20,822
Islamabad
69,556
KPK
105,438
Chad's army says rebel column in the north 'destroyed'

AFP 18 Apr 2021

N'DJAMENA: Chad's army said Saturday it had "completely destroyed" a column of rebels that attacked the country on the day of last week's presidential election.

Soldiers were searching for the last of the rebels, army spokesman Azem Bermandoa Agouna said in a statement read out on national television.

"The adventure of the mercenaries from Libya has ended, as announced," Communications Minister and government spokesman Cherif Mahamat Zene announced on Twitter.

Four tanks and several soldiers were stationed at the northern entrance of the Chadian capital N'Djamena Saturday evening, where military vehicles were continuing to drive towards the fighting, an AFP journalist said.

The US embassy there on Saturday told its non-essential staff to leave the country because of the possibility of violence in the city.

Britain also urged its citizens to leave the country as soon as possible.

Last Sunday, members of the Force for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT) rebel force group, said they had captured garrisons near Chad's northern borders with Niger and Libya "without resistance".

FACT is based in Libya, where it has a non-aggression pact with Khalifa Haftar, a military strongman who controls much of the country's east. Mainly made up of the Saharan Goran people, it clashes regularly with the Chadian army.

The latest assault came last Sunday, the same day as the country's presidential election, which the incumbent Idriss Deby Itno -- who has ruled the country for 30 years -- is expected to win.

Preliminary results will not be announced until April 25.

Initial indications suggested large numbers of people stayed away from the vote, prompting opposition figures to claim their calls for a boycott of the polls had worked.

The Tibesti mountains near the Libyan frontier frequently see fighting between rebels and the army. French air strikes were needed to stop an incursion there in early 2019.

In February 2008, a rebel assault reached the gates of the presidential palace before being pushed back with French backing.

