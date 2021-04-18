Sports
Golf: US PGA RBC Heritage scores
- Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.
18 Apr 2021
WASHINGTON: Leading third-round scores on Saturday in the US PGA Tour RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina (USA unless noted, par-71):
195 - Stewart Cink 63-63-69
200 - Collin Morikawa 65-68-67
201 - Emiliano Grillo (ARG) 68-64-69
202 - Matt Wallace (ENG) 65-72-65, Im Sung-jae (KOR) 68-65-69
203 - Webb Simpson 71-68-64, Matt Fitzpatrick (ENG) 71-64-68, Harold Varner 66-68-69, Corey Conners (CAN) 67-64-72
204 - Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA) 70-69-65, Daniel Berger 67-71-66, Kevin Streelman 67-71-66, Maverick McNealy 71-67-66, Charley Hoffman 68-69-67, Brian Harman 67-70-67, Billy Horschel 66-67-71
205 - Matt Kuchar 70-68-67, Camilo Villegas (COL) 69-68-68, Chris Kirk 70-67-68, Abraham Ancer (MEX) 69-66-70
