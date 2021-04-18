Crime rate rises in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The federal capital witnessed an increase in number of car lifting and snatching incidents as over 35 people have been deprived of their four and two-wheelers during the last week.

According to the data gathered by Business Recorder, like auto thieves and armed robbers also remained active in the city as they struck at over 16 different localities depriving citizens of valuables of worth millions of rupees.

Over three cases of murder and four cases of kidnapping were also reported to the city’s various police stations during the last week.

Criminal gangs were most active within the limits of Sihala, Ramna, Golra, Industrial Area, Koral, and Bani Gala police stations.

During the period under review, five vehicles were lifted, two persons were killed, two houses were robbed, and armed person snatched cash from a person in the limits of Sihala police station.

Four armed persons entered the house of Haroon Azad at Golra and looted cash, jewellery worth Rs 4,000,000 in the limits of Sihala police station.

Furthermore, accused Mad Farooqi and Tamur shot dead cousin of Ubain Mansoor during a brawl in DHA-II in the jurisdiction of Sihala police station. Meanwhile, accused Aqib Ali and Adeel killed Muneer Ahmed’s brother Sajid Ali in Dhoke Awan in the jurisdiction of Sihala police station.

Some unidentified persons stole two LED and a mobile phone from the shop of Muhammad Wiqas worth Rs 600,000 at GT road, in the jurisdiction of Sihala police station.

Meanwhile, some unidentified persons impersonating as government officials snatched mobile phone and cards worth Rs 470,000 from Muhammad Azam at Rawat in the limits of Sihala police station.

Motor vehicles thieves stole a bike ‘applied for registration’ belonged to Ijaz Abbasi worth Rs 100,000 from Kahota Road, lifted a car (LG-966) belonged to Mukhtiar Ali worth Rs 1,600,000 from Imtiaz Mall, lifted a bike (ABZ-4771) belonged to Irfan Ali worth Rs100,000, stole a bike (AEA-6822 ) belonged to Muhammad Oyas worth Rs100,000, and lifted another car (LOP-364) belonged to Ijaz Akhtar worth Rs 150,000 at Sihala from the jurisdiction of Sihala police station.

During the last week, auto thieves stole or snatched seven vehicles including bikes, robbers looted a house, and one person was murdered in the limits of Ramna police.

Zainab Bibi lodged a complaint with Ramna police station that accused Tahir Khan and two others broke into her house and shot her husband Mudassar Manzoor dead.

During another incident unknown accused stole mobile phone from the pocket of Mehr Hussain in Sector G-11/4 in the limits of Ramna police station.

Carjackers stole a bike (RIQ-794) belonged to Muhammad Rizwan worth Rs10,000 from Sector G-11 Markaz, lifted a bike (EK-7616) belonging to Ali Wazir worth Rs50,000 from Sector G-11/3, lifted a bike (BFN-529) belonged to Mudassar Shehzad worth Rs100,000, from Mera Abadi, stole a bike (AYM-029) belonging to Abid Hussain worth Rs80,000 from Sector G-12, stole a bike (BCR-417) belonged to Muhammad Hizer worth Rs80,000 from Sector G-11/3, lifted a car (AH-289) belonged to Muhammad Muneer worth Rs500,000 from G-11 Markaz, and lifted a bike (BBQ-217) belonged to Muhsin Ali worth Rs60,000 from the limits of Ramna police station.

In the same period, two cases of kidnapping, a case of snatching, and five cases of auto-theft were reported to Golra police station.

Kamran Rifaqat informed Golra police station that unidentified persons kidnapped his brother Numan.

During another incident unidentified persons kidnapped wife of Muhammad Zakri from the limits of Golra police station.

