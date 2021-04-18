Sharp rise in gold prices

KARACHI: Gold prices on Saturday saw a sizeable gain on the local market, traders said. The precious metal price grew by Rs1300 per tola, reaching Rs104300.

Price of gold per 10 grams increased by Rs1115 to Rs89420 on the domestic market, gold was quoted selling for $1777 per ounce on the world market.

Silver was available for Rs1360 per tola, up by Rs30; Rs1165.98 per 10 grams, up by Rs25.72 and $26.01 per ounce, traders said.

