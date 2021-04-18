Israel strikes Gaza after rocket attack

OCCUPIED JERUS-ALEM: The Israeli military said Saturday it had conducted airstrikes against targets in the Gaza Strip following a rocket attack from the Palestinian enclave, in the second such exchange in as many days.

The strikes hit what the military described as "terror targets" operated by Gaza's Islamist ruling party Hamas. They included a "training facility, an anti-aircraft missile launcher post, a concrete production plant & terror tunnel infrastructure".

Witnesses and security sources said the strikes hit two militant "training sites" in southern Gaza and another target in central Gaza.