ANL 35.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.92%)
ASC 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
ASL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
AVN 89.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.45%)
BOP 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
DGKC 122.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.93%)
EPCL 58.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.71%)
FFBL 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.37%)
FFL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
HASCOL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
HUBC 79.14 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
JSCL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.89%)
KAPCO 39.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.67%)
PAEL 35.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
PIBTL 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
POWER 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
PPL 85.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PRL 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.72%)
PTC 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
SNGP 41.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.88%)
TRG 165.10 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.1%)
UNITY 30.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
BR100 4,874 Increased By ▲ 12.26 (0.25%)
BR30 25,700 Increased By ▲ 11.25 (0.04%)
KSE100 45,306 Increased By ▲ 75.45 (0.17%)
KSE30 18,538 Increased By ▲ 28.18 (0.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,094
11224hr
Pakistan Cases
750,158
497624hr
Sindh
271,524
Punjab
264,010
Balochistan
20,760
Islamabad
68,906
KPK
104,480
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Karachi Yarn Market Rate

KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Saturday (April 17, 2021). ======================================= CONES...
Recorder Report 18 Apr 2021

KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Saturday (April 17, 2021).

=======================================
CONES CARDED
=======================================
10/1.
Indus                              1900
12/1
Nadeem Textile                     1900
Indus                              1925
Bajwa                              1925
16/1.
Nadeem Textile                     2000
United                             2000
Abdullah Textile                   2000
Indus                              2050
Bajwa                              2050
21/1.
Al-Karam (A.K)                     2300
Suriya Tex                         2300
United                             2200
GulAhmed (G.Lite)                  2300
Nadeem Textile                     2250
Indus Dyeing                       2300
Abdullah Textile                   2200
Lucky Cotton                       2200
22/1.
Bajwa                              2250
United                             2250
---------------------------------------
CONES CARDED
---------------------------------------
24/1.
United                             2350
26/1.
AL-Karam                           2400
Amin Text                          2400
Shadman Cotton                     2400
Diamond Int'l                      2400
Lucky Cotton                       2400
28/1
Abdullah Textile                   2550
30/1.
Amin Tex.                          2550
Al-Karam                           2550
Jubilee Spinning                   2450
GulAhmed (G.Lite)                  2550
Lucky Cotton                       2420
Diamond Intl                       2500
32/1
Abdullah Textile                   2550
40/1
Lucky Cotton                       3250
52/1
Lucky Cotton                       3600
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
40/1
Indus CF                           3350
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
20/2.
GulAhmed                           2400
Amin                               2400
Indus Dyeing                       2400
Bajwa                              2400
Nadeem Textile                     2400
42/1
Abdullah Textile                   3300
52/1
Abdullah Textile                   3600
20/1. SLUB
Abdullah Textile                   2550
30/1 SLUB
Abdullah Textile                   2700
60/1.
Abdullah Textile                   2700
70/1
Abdullah Textile                   3800
---------------------------------------
CHEES CONES
---------------------------------------
10/1.
Kasim Tex                          1600
Latif Tex. (Latif)                 1480
Super                              1250
Abdullah Textile (OE)              1200
16/1. (O.E.)
Kasim Textile                      1680
Masal                              1600
---------------------------------------
RATES OF PAKISTANI/IMPORTED POLYESTER
YARN (PER LBS) + GST/NON REGISTERED 20%
CAST INCLUDED GST IN IMPORTED PRICE
---------------------------------------
DTY
---------------------------------------
50/24/0
Local                            180.00
Rupali                           175.00
Imported                         200.00
75/36/0
Imported                         157.00
Local                            140.00
Rupali                           140.00
75/36/Him
Imported                         175.00
Local                            150.00
Rupali                           150.00
100/36/0
Imported                         152.00
Local                            130.00
100/48/INT
Local                            137.00
Rupali                           134.00
Imported                         160.00
150/48/0
Imported                         134.00
Local                            118.00
Rupali                           118.00
150/48/Him
Imported                         140.00
Local                            122.00
Rupali                           120.00
300/96/0
Imported                         124.00
Local                            106.00
Rupali                           105.00
300/96/Him
Imported                         132.00
Local                            116.00
Rupali                           116.00
150/144/Sim
Imported                         134.00
Local                        NO Product
150/144/Him
Imported                         140.00
Local                            129.00
75/72/Sim
Imported                         160.00
Local                        NO Product
75/144/Sim
Imported                         150.00
Local                            160.00
---------------------------------------
FDY
---------------------------------------
50/24/SD
Imported                         138.00
75/72/SD
Imported                         134.00
50/36/BR
Imported                         138.00
Local                            173.00
100/36/BR
Imported                         120.00
150/48/BR
Imported                         127.00
300/96/BR
Imported                         126.00
---------------------------------------
RATE OF BLANDED YARN IN RUPEES
(PER LBS) + GST INCLUDED IMPORTED CAST
---------------------------------------
P.V. CONES
---------------------------------------
18/1 PV
A.A. Textiles                    155.00
A.A. Cotton                      142.00
20/1 PVB
A.A. Textile                     158.00
A. A. Cotton                     165.00
24/1 P.V. BRIGHT
A.A. Tex.                        164.00
A. A. Cotton (80:20)             135.00
26/1.PV Bright
A.A. Tex.                        169.00
30/1 PV
A.A. Tex."Z" Twist               179.00
A. A. Cotton                     180.00
26/1 P.V. (S.D.)
A.A. Textile                     170.00
A. A. COTTON                     130.00
36/1 PV (SD)
A.A. Textile                     191.00
40/1. (PVB)
A. A. Cotton                     150.00
A. A. Textile                    201.00
46/1 PVSD
Ibrahim Fibre                    217.00
28/1 PV SLUB
A.A. Clock Tower                 193.00
30/1 PV SLUB
A. A. Cotton (PVB)               200.00
A. A. Cotton (PC)                240.00
A. A. Cotton SLUB (PP)           200.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MVS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kcetex                           215.00
Prima                            215.00
Local (AVG Price)                210.00
30/S
Kcetex                           225.00
Prima                            225.00
Local (AVG Price)                221.00
40/S
Kcetex                           255.00
Prima                            255.00
Local (AVG Price)                252.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kahtex                           210.00
Local                            200.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
30/S
Kahtex                           225.00
Local                            215.00
10/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     150.00
12/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     155.00
16/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     160.00
20/1 PP
Diwan                             98.00
A. A. Cotton                     165.00
Agar                              96.00
24/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     150.00
26/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     175.00
30/1 PP
Agar                             101.00
Anwar                            109.00
Diwan                            103.00
A. A. Cotton                     170.00
34/1. (PP)
A. A. Cotton                      99.00
40/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     200.00
60/1. (P.P)
Agar                             124.00
Diwan                            125.00
Anwar                            130.00
A. A. Cotton                     270.00
8/.1.
A. A. Cotton (52 48)             136.00
10/.1.
Zainab                           176.00
A. A. Cotton                     175.00
Lucky Cotton                     180.00
12/1
A. A. Cotton                     185.00
IFL                              164.00
14/1
Zainab Tex                       176.00
A. A. Cotton                     145.00
16/1
AA SML Carded (52 48)            185.00
IFL (52 48)                      186.00
A. A. Cotton                     190.00
---------------------------------------
P.C. COMBED
---------------------------------------
20/1. PC
A.A.SMLCARDED                    194.00
Zainab (Combed)                  193.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded)            200.00
24/1. PC
A. A. SML Carded                 204.00
Zainab (Combed)                  205.00
25/1
A.A. Cotton                      210.00
30/1. PC (52 : 48)
Zainab Textile (combed)          219.00
Stallion                         210.00
K. Nazir                         208.00
Al-Karam                         208.00
AA SML (Carded)                  218.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded)            220.00
36/1. PC
IFL Tex (Combed)                 230.00
40/1 PC
A.A. Textile (Combed)            238.00
45/1 PC
Zainab                           241.00
50/1 PC
Zainab                           211.00
10/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             185.00
12/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             190.00
16/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             200.00
20/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             210.00
AASML                            180.00
24/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             173.00
AASML                            170.00
25/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton                     220.00
30/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton                     230.00
AASML                            195.00
40/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton                     140.00
---------------------------------------
READY RATES OF STAPLE FIBER IN RUPEES
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER                          K.G.
---------------------------------------
I.C.I. 1.D                       211.00
I.C.I. 1.2 (SD)                  210.00
I.C.I. Bright                    212.00
Rupali 1.D                       212.00
Rupali 1.2 (SD)                  210.00
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER                          K.G.
---------------------------------------
Ibrahim Fiber (SD)               210.00
Ibrahim 1.D                      212.00
Ibrahim Fiber Bright             212.00
Ibrahim Trilobal Bright          212.00
---------------------------------------
VISCOSE                            K.G.
---------------------------------------
FCFC 44 MM Taiwan                365.00
FCFC 51 MM Taiwan                365.00
Thai Reyon 51 MM                 360.00
S.P.V. Ind. 51 MM Indonesia      360.00
---------------------------------------
ACRYLIC FIBER                      K.G.
---------------------------------------
Monty 1.2x51 Italy               450.00
Acelon Korea 1.2x51              450.00
=======================================

NOTES: These prices tentative and average indicator of the Prices Prevailing around Mid-Day. Whole Sale at Karachi, Actual deal prices may fluctuate under market mechanism and the above rates pertain to trading on 12.04.2021.

ALL RATES PERTAIN TO LAST TRADING SESSION AND ARE INCLUSIVE OF GOVERNMENT LEVIES (We make all efforts to keep the rates up dated but are not responsible for any error or mission due to unpredictable markets.)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Yarn Market Karachi Yarn Market Rate Yarn Rate today yarn price

Karachi Yarn Market Rate

Generation capacity to be expanded only on 2 bases

TLP not banned under any foreign pressure: Fawad

French nationals refuse embassy call to leave

PM’s message to Western govts: Insulting Holy Prophet (PBUH) should be same as denying Holocaust

Taliban accuse US of violating 2020 deal

July-March (2020-21): Country imports mobile phones worth $1.535bn: PBS

Tax holiday for Gwadar Free Port: Steel producers oppose duty-free imports

Iran nuclear talks ‘progress’ in Vienna

‘NASA rules,’ Musk says as SpaceX wins $2.9bn moon lander contract

New draft PPA between CPPA-G, KE prepared

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.