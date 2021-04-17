Coronavirus vaccination for people 50, above to begin from April 21: Asad Umar

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar announced on Saturday that the coronavirus vaccination for people 50 and above will begin next week.

In a tweet, the minister said that during the meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) they decided to start vaccination of people in the age group of 50 to 59 from April 21.

"Would once again encourage everyone to register for the vaccination," Umar tweeted.

Since Pakistan began its coronavirus campaign, more than 1.3 million citizens have been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus. Daily, 60000 to 70000 people are being vaccinated in the country. This includes people coming for the first as well as the second dose of the vaccine.

Umar said that the government aims to increase the number of people vaccinated from 70000 to 150,000 to 200,000 after Eid. Meanwhile, the government plans to open COVID-19 vaccine registration for all citizens after Eid.