Took action against TLP for challenging writ of the state: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has demanded an apology from the 'extreme right politicians, who deliberately indulge in Islamophobia and racist slurs to hurt and cause pain to 1.3 billion Muslims across the globe.

In a series of tweet on Saturday, the PM said that he wanted to make it clear to everyone that his government's decision to ban Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) was taken after the TLP challenged the writ of the state and used street violence and attacked the public and law enforcers.

He further said that we Muslims cannot tolerate abuse and disrespect from those extremists in the west who indulge in Islamophobia, racist slurs to hurt and cause pain to 1.3 billion Muslims around the world.

"We Muslims have the greatest love and respect for our Prophet PBUH who lives in our hearts. We cannot tolerate any such disrespect and abuse," the PM tweeted.

"Those in the West, incl extreme right politicians, who deliberately indulge in such abuse & hate under guise of freedom of speech clearly lack moral sense & courage to apologise to the 1.3 bn Muslims for causing this hurt," he added.

He also called on the Western governments who have outlawed any negative comment on the holocaust to use the same standards to penalise those deliberately spreading their message of hate against Muslims by abusing Prophet PBUH.