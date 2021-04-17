Nawaz, Fazl discuss PDM’s future over telephone

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) president Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Friday contacted Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif to future strategy including matters related to the long march.

Nawaz Sharif inquired after Fazl and both the leaders also discussed the political situation in the country.

Sources privy to the development said, both the leaders discussed the country’s overall political situation and the situation developed after resignations of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Awami National Party (ANP) from PDM.