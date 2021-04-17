ANL 35.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.92%)
Sindh CM approves Safe City Project

Recorder Report 17 Apr 2021

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has approved Rs 30 billion to launch Safe City Project under which 10,000 CCTV cameras will be installed in the city in three phases and each phase would be completed within 12 months starting from next financial year, 2021-22.

He took this decision here on Friday while presiding over a meeting to review progress of the Safe City Project. The meeting was attended by Minister IT Taimoor Talpur, Chairman P&D M Waseem, ACS Home Usman Chachar, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary Finance Hassan Naqvi, Adl IG Special Branch/ Incharge Safe City Project Imran Yakoob Minhas, provincial head of NRTC Brig Nayar (retd), GM NRTC Sohail Anjum and others.

The meeting was told that the NRTC has submitted technical and financial proposals which needed to be evaluated by the evaluation committee. The chief minister approved the constitution of a nine-member technical committee under chief operating officer (CEO) of the safe city project to evaluate the NRTC proposal. He also approved the proposal of assigning the charge of CEO to Muquddus Haider and Chief Technical Officer to Tabasum Abbasi.

Notifications for the evaluation committee, CEO and Technical officers would be issued. The Technical Committee will evaluate the technical and financial proposal in line with PC-I documents and would also evaluate the project phasing as recommended by NRTC in consultation with the P&D Department.

In the first phase cameras would be installed at all the entry/exit points of the city and in district South for Rs 9.9 billion. In the second phase cameras would be installed in three districts for Rs 9.8 billion. In the third and the concluding phase three more districts would be covered for Rs 9.7 billion.

The chief minister directed the finance department to arrange Rs 10 billion for the first phase in the next financial year. “I want to start the project in the start of next financial year, 2021-22,” he said and also directed Chairman P&D Mohammad Waseem to start the approval of the PC-1 from all the relevant forums by the end of current financial year.

Shah was told that 8,000 cameras would be 12 MP and 2000 of eight MP. In this way, 10,000 cameras would be installed at over 2000 locations with solar back up. There would be a Central and Regional Command Centre and a Database Centres. Shah was told that at present 2196 cameras were installed at 538 locations in the city, out of which 1201 belonged to KMC, 198 IT department, 155 to Sindh police.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Syed Murad Ali Shah NRTC kmc Mohammad Waseem Muquddus Haider Tabasum Abbasi

