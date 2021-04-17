This time India has gone too far!

That India has been trying to be too clever by half is a fact that has found its best expression from its approach to the Kulbhushan Jadhav case. But this time India has certainly gone too far. In its application that it has submitted to Islamabad High Court (IHC) it has clearly done something to a drastic, inappropriate, or excessive degree. It has stated, among other things, that “the counsel has been told that it is the position of the Republic of India that the municipal courts of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan do not have any jurisdiction over it…”.

Prime minister India Narendra Modi seems to have lost his marbles.

Mehdi Hasan (Islamabad)

