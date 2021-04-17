Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
17 Apr 2021
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Friday (April 16, 2021).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.07325 0.07488 0.08900 0.05075
Libor 1 Week 0.08388 0.08525 0.20813 0.07888
Libor 1 Month 0.11500 0.11050 0.71825 0.10300
Libor 2 Month 0.15000 0.14775 0.97575 0.13150
Libor 3 Month 0.18975 0.18775 1.13525 0.17525
Libor 6 Month 0.21763 0.21075 1.12500 0.18950
Libor 1 Year 0.28775 0.28675 0.98650 0.27588
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
