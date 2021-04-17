State Bank of Pakistan conversion rates

KARACHI: Rates applicable for conversion into rupees of Foreign Currency Deposits, Dollar Bearer Certificates, Foreign Currency Bearer Certificates, Special US Dollar bonds and profits thereon by all banks and also for providing forward cover on foreign currency deposit (Excluding FE-25 Deposits) issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee on Friday (April 16, 2021).

=========================== US Dollar 152.8142 Pound Sterling 210.6697 Euro 181.9950 Japanese Yen 1.4036 ===========================

