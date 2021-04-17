Markets
State Bank of Pakistan conversion rates
17 Apr 2021
KARACHI: Rates applicable for conversion into rupees of Foreign Currency Deposits, Dollar Bearer Certificates, Foreign Currency Bearer Certificates, Special US Dollar bonds and profits thereon by all banks and also for providing forward cover on foreign currency deposit (Excluding FE-25 Deposits) issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee on Friday (April 16, 2021).
===========================
US Dollar 152.8142
Pound Sterling 210.6697
Euro 181.9950
Japanese Yen 1.4036
===========================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.