Mercedes-Benz unveils its 2022 EQS Luxury Electric Sedan

After creating a lot of anticipation since 2019, Mercedes-Benz has finally unveiled its 2022 EQS Luxury Electric Sedan on Thursday. The German automaker is making a bold break from its minimalist electric vehicle by bringing in a new two-tone paint design for its EQS.

The EQS will be the first of the nine other electric vehicles that Mercedes-Benz plans on releasing in 2022. The new electric sedan is expected to arrive at dealerships around the fall of 2021.

EQS Exterior

Envisioned as a luxury EV of the future, Mercedes first showed off the Vision EQS concept in 2019. The car defies the traditional sedan proportions and is 205.4 inches long with a 126.4-inch wheelbase.

The new sedan also looks different from the S-Class and a drag coefficient of 0.20 makes the EQS the most aerodynamic production car in the world.

In addition to this, the EQS also features automatic front and rear doors, a 56-inch Hyperscreen with Mercedes MBUX infotainment system and an augmented reality heads-up display.

While the company released photos of the EQS' exterior and announced key features of the new electric sedan, several key details such as the car's price remain under the wraps.