Goldman Sachs communications head Jake Siewert to leave
16 Apr 2021
Jake Siewert, global head of corporate communications at Goldman Sachs Group Inc, is leaving the bank, the New York Times reported on Friday.
Siewert, a veteran of the Clinton and Obama administrations, joined the Wall Street bank in 2012. Before that, he was a top aide to former Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner.
Siewert led Goldman's makeover efforts after the 2008 global financial crisis and was also involved in the launch of Marcus, its online retail banking division, the report said.
He will join private equity firm Warburg Pincus as a political and policy adviser, according to the report.
Goldman Sachs did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
