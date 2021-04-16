Fawad Chaudhry says special cell set up to identify TLP protesters who attacked policemen

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Friday that Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) protesters who attacked policemen will be identified and then arrested.

In a tweet, the minister said that those protesters will be identified using CCTV cameras and videos. A special cell comprising NADRA, Safe City Lahore and other agencies has been set up which will help in the identification of the people, the minister tweeted.

Those identified will be arrested under the Anti- Terrorism Act. Meanwhile, Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube and Telegram have been temporarily blocked by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority till 3pm.

This decision comes after several days of unrest in the country due to protests by the TLP following their party leader Saad Hussain Rizvi's arrest. On Thursday, the government banned on the TLP, declaring it as a proscribed organisation. The National Counter Terrorism Authority has also added the TLP to the list of banned terrorist organisations.

For the past few days, TLP supporters have taken to the streets across the country against the arrest of Rizvi. The protests turned violent after supporters clashed with law enforcement agencies resulting in the death of four people.

The federal cabinet decided to deploy Rangers across the country during Ramazan to maintain law and order.