World
Thailand reports record daily number of 1,582 coronavirus cases
- No new deaths were reported. The new cases took the total number of infections to 39,038, with deaths remaining at 97.
16 Apr 2021
BANGKOK: Thailand reported 1,582 new coronavirus cases on Friday, marking the highest number of cases in a day since the start of the pandemic and the fifth record daily tally this week, amid a third wave of infections in the Southeast Asian country.
No new deaths were reported. The new cases took the total number of infections to 39,038, with deaths remaining at 97.
