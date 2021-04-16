ANL 35.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.92%)
ASC 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
ASL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
AVN 89.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.45%)
BOP 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
DGKC 122.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.93%)
EPCL 58.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.71%)
FFBL 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.37%)
FFL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
HASCOL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
HUBC 79.14 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
JSCL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.89%)
KAPCO 39.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.67%)
PAEL 35.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
PIBTL 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
POWER 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
PPL 85.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PRL 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.72%)
PTC 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
SNGP 41.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.88%)
TRG 165.10 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.1%)
UNITY 30.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
BR100 4,874 Increased By ▲ 12.26 (0.25%)
BR30 25,700 Increased By ▲ 11.25 (0.04%)
KSE100 45,333 Increased By ▲ 103.18 (0.23%)
KSE30 18,545 Increased By ▲ 35.47 (0.19%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,982
11024hr
Pakistan Cases
745,182
536424hr
Sindh
270,963
Punjab
261,173
Balochistan
20,662
Islamabad
68,665
KPK
103,419
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Currencies, stocks mixed after China, US data; Thai baht hits 2-wk high

  • US Treasury yields continued to retreat as markets focussed on the Federal Reserve's insistence of maintaining monetary support for an extended period.
Reuters 16 Apr 2021

Emerging Asian currencies and share markets were largely mixed on Friday as investors took stock of key economic data from the United States and China, while the Thai baht stood out with gains as it resumed trade after a three-day break.

In Russia, government bonds recouped some losses as investors considered news of US sanctions targeting the country's sovereign debt. The rouble opened 0.1% weaker against the dollar after tumbling 2% on Thursday.

The Thai baht firmed nearly a percent and hit a two-week high as the dollar dipped. The currency, however, could face pressure in the near-term on the back of a record rise in new COVID-19 cases and virus curbs in Thailand.

"Even if the US dollar remains sideways or slightly weaker, Thai baht could weaken further due to worsening COVID-19 situation which is likely to lead to more stringent lockdown measures," said Poon Panichpibool, markets strategist at Krung Thai Bank.

"In this scenario, I expect some selling pressures on Thai risky assets such as stocks and some hospitality-related REITs, which could lead to some fund outflows."

Many regional stock markets were unable to join a global rally, as upbeat US retail sales and manufacturing data as well as record first-quarter economic growth in China were offset by worries over rising infections.

Equities in the Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia slipped between 0.2%-0.8%.

In Singapore, the local dollar was off 0.2% but remained on track to firm about half a percent for the week. Stocks rose 0.4% to a one-week high after data showed the city-state's exports expanded in March.

US Treasury yields continued to retreat as markets focussed on the Federal Reserve's insistence of maintaining monetary support for an extended period.

"The lower UST nominal yields render some Asian local-currency government bonds more attractive, which shall extend the stabilization recently seen in the IndoGB and Malaysian government securities markets," analysts at OCBC Bank said in a note to clients.

Indonesia's 10-year benchmark yields are at 6.538% after losing more than 36 basis points earlier in April, while Malaysia's 10-year yields edged up from a six-week low hit earlier in the month.

Rouble COVID economic data Emerging Asian currencies Krung Thai Bank regional stock markets

Currencies, stocks mixed after China, US data; Thai baht hits 2-wk high

Pakistan reports over 4000 COVID-19 recoveries in a day

India more likely to respond with military force against Pakistan, reveals US report

Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza after rocket attack

'Mass casualty' shooting in US city of Indianapolis, gunman dead: police

US, Japan plan 5G push with eye on China in Biden's first summit

UN to maintain Afghanistan mission after US, NATO withdrawal

US imposes sanctions on Moscow, expels Russian diplomats

Private sector: Govt plan for handing over Discos finalised

Biden says for US, Russia 'now is the time to deescalate'

Brazil's Bolsonaro promises Biden to end deforestation, seeks financial help

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters