ANL 35.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.92%)
ASC 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
ASL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
AVN 89.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.45%)
BOP 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
DGKC 122.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.93%)
EPCL 58.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.71%)
FFBL 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.37%)
FFL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
HASCOL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
HUBC 79.14 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
JSCL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.89%)
KAPCO 39.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.67%)
PAEL 35.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
PIBTL 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
POWER 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
PPL 85.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PRL 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.72%)
PTC 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
SNGP 41.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.88%)
TRG 165.10 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.1%)
UNITY 30.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
BR100 4,874 Increased By ▲ 12.26 (0.25%)
BR30 25,700 Increased By ▲ 11.25 (0.04%)
KSE100 45,333 Increased By ▲ 103.18 (0.23%)
KSE30 18,545 Increased By ▲ 35.47 (0.19%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,982
11024hr
Pakistan Cases
745,182
536424hr
Sindh
270,963
Punjab
261,173
Balochistan
20,662
Islamabad
68,665
KPK
103,419
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asian markets mixed as record China data fails to impress

  • "With the Fed keeping the sugar taps open and offering up free tickets for investors to come frolic in the markets like 'kids in the candy store', the transition from policy to growth has been as smooth as silk with a benign reaction in yields suggesting that a growth tantrum is not on the cards anytime soon."
AFP 16 Apr 2021

HONG KONG: Asian markets fluctuated on Friday as record Chinese economic growth figures struggled to add fuel to a Wall Street surge that came on the back of blockbuster reports on US consumer spending and jobless claims.

Officials in Beijing said the world's second-biggest economy expanded a mind-blowing 18.3 percent in the first quarter, while the data was accompanied by data showing a sharper-than-expected increase in retail sales that gave hope the country's vast army of consumers are again dipping into their pockets.

However, while the economic growth figure was the highest since records began three decades ago, it was enhanced by its chronically weak comparison figure from last year and came in slightly below forecasts.

Analysts also pointed out that the quarter-on-quarter growth was below estimates.

"China's growth will trend lower going forward," said OANDA's Edward Moya, though he did say it "will likely prevent policymakers from tightening too quickly".

Asian markets shrugged off the data, with Shanghai slightly higher, along with Tokyo, Singapore, Jakarta and Wellington but Hong Kong, Sydney, Seoul, Taipei and Manila were slightly lower.

The tepid performance at the end of the week came despite a strong lead from Wall Street, where the Dow ended above 34,000 for the first time and the S&P 500 clocked yet another record.

'Smooth as silk'

The rally in New York came on the back of figures showing US jobless claims came in at their lowest level since the pandemic began, while retail sales soared 9.8 percent on-month in March as Americans began spending their $1,400 stimulus handouts, helped by the rollout of vaccines.

Traders were also buoyed by the fact that Treasury bond yields -- a gauge of future interest rates -- fell, soothing worries that the expected strong bounce in economic activity would send inflation rocketing and force the Federal Reserve to raise its record-low borrowing costs.

"US consumers wasted little time stuffing stimulus checks into starving retailer cash registers with stocks surging to cash register rings across the United States as consumers are made willing and able to spend, thanks to the US's speedy vaccine rollout," said Axi strategist Stephen Innes.

"With the Fed keeping the sugar taps open and offering up free tickets for investors to come frolic in the markets like 'kids in the candy store', the transition from policy to growth has been as smooth as silk with a benign reaction in yields suggesting that a growth tantrum is not on the cards anytime soon."

And OANDA's Moya added that the US economy would likely continue to see more healthy readings over the coming months as Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus, his planned $2.25 trillion infrastructure plan and pent-up consumer demand will send it into "overdrive".

Asian markets US consumer Chinese economic growth data OANDA's

Asian markets mixed as record China data fails to impress

Pakistan reports over 4000 COVID-19 recoveries in a day

India more likely to respond with military force against Pakistan, reveals US report

Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza after rocket attack

'Mass casualty' shooting in US city of Indianapolis, gunman dead: police

US, Japan plan 5G push with eye on China in Biden's first summit

UN to maintain Afghanistan mission after US, NATO withdrawal

US imposes sanctions on Moscow, expels Russian diplomats

Private sector: Govt plan for handing over Discos finalised

Biden says for US, Russia 'now is the time to deescalate'

Brazil's Bolsonaro promises Biden to end deforestation, seeks financial help

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters