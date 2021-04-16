ANL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.56%)
ASC 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
ASL 25.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.54%)
AVN 89.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.16%)
BOP 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
BYCO 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.69%)
DGKC 122.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.21%)
EPCL 57.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.45%)
FCCL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.04%)
FFBL 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.37%)
FFL 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
HASCOL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
HUBC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.32%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
JSCL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.65%)
KAPCO 39.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
KEL 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
MLCF 46.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
PAEL 35.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.28%)
PIBTL 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
POWER 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
PPL 85.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.28%)
PRL 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.84%)
PTC 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
SNGP 41.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.07%)
TRG 165.20 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.16%)
UNITY 30.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
BR100 4,869 Increased By ▲ 7.38 (0.15%)
BR30 25,660 Decreased By ▼ -29 (-0.11%)
KSE100 45,291 Increased By ▲ 60.93 (0.13%)
KSE30 18,529 Increased By ▲ 19.69 (0.11%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,982
11024hr
Pakistan Cases
745,182
536424hr
Sindh
270,963
Punjab
261,173
Balochistan
20,662
Islamabad
68,665
KPK
103,419
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo stocks open higher with eyes on Japan-US summit

  • Toshiba dropped 4.29 percent to 4,685 yen after reports said the Japanese company is set to reject a buyout offer from a private equity fund.
AFP 16 Apr 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday tracking rallies on Wall Street where high-tech shares led the gains, with investors eyeing a US-Japan summit later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.47 percent or 138.10 points at 29,780.79 in early trade, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.19 percent or 3.78 points to 1,962.91.

"Japanese shares are seen rising supported by rallies in US stocks," Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex, said in a note.

Investors will however gradually move to a wait-and-see attitude ahead of a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and US President Joe Biden, analysts added.

The dollar fetched 108.66 yen in early Asian trade, against 108.72 yen in New York late Thursday.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Uniqlo casual wear operator Fast Retailing was up 1.26 percent at 90,930 yen and IT firm Fujitsu was up 1.73 percent at 16,500 yen.

Toshiba dropped 4.29 percent to 4,685 yen after reports said the Japanese company is set to reject a buyout offer from a private equity fund.

Semiconductor-linked shares were among the winners, with chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron trading up 0.94 percent at 49,400 yen and chip-testing equipment maker Advantest up 1.05 percent at 10,600 yen.

On Wall Street, stocks shot to fresh records on blowout earnings from large banks and strong US economic data.

The Dow climbed 0.9 percent to a record 34,035.99 and the broad-based S&P 500 gained 1.1 percent also ending at a record, while the tech-rich Nasdaq jumped 1.3 percent.

Tokyo stocks Nikkei Tokyo Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga Japanese Yen Toshiyuki Kanayama Monex

Tokyo stocks open higher with eyes on Japan-US summit

Pakistan reports over 4000 COVID-19 recoveries in a day

India more likely to respond with military force against Pakistan, reveals US report

Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza after rocket attack

'Mass casualty' shooting in US city of Indianapolis, gunman dead: police

US, Japan plan 5G push with eye on China in Biden's first summit

UN to maintain Afghanistan mission after US, NATO withdrawal

US imposes sanctions on Moscow, expels Russian diplomats

Private sector: Govt plan for handing over Discos finalised

Biden says for US, Russia 'now is the time to deescalate'

Brazil's Bolsonaro promises Biden to end deforestation, seeks financial help

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters