Pakistan
Pakistan reports over 4000 COVID-19 recoveries in a day
- 5,364 new cases and 110 deaths were reported in 24 hours.
- There are 78,425 active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan.
16 Apr 2021
Over 4000 people recovered from the coronavirus during the past 24 hours, as Pakistan's coronavirus positivity ratio climbed to 8.31% on Friday.
4,123 people recovered from the virus in 24 hours, taking the total number to 650,775. The recovery rate stands at 87.3%. The country conducted 64,481 coronavirus tests, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic in February 2020. Out of which 5,364 came out positive. So far, Pakistan has tested 11,007,252 people out of which 745,182 tested COVID-19 positive.
During the past 24 hours, coronavirus also claimed 110 more lives, taking the death toll to 15,982. Pakistan has been reporting over 100 deaths for the fourth straight day.
Pakistan temporarily blocks major social media sites including Facebook and Twitter after TLP's violent protests
Pakistan reports over 4000 COVID-19 recoveries in a day
India more likely to respond with military force against Pakistan, reveals US report
Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza after rocket attack
'Mass casualty' shooting in US city of Indianapolis, gunman dead: police
US, Japan plan 5G push with eye on China in Biden's first summit
UN to maintain Afghanistan mission after US, NATO withdrawal
US imposes sanctions on Moscow, expels Russian diplomats
Private sector: Govt plan for handing over Discos finalised
Biden says for US, Russia 'now is the time to deescalate'
Brazil's Bolsonaro promises Biden to end deforestation, seeks financial help
Read more stories
Comments