Pakistan reports over 4000 COVID-19 recoveries in a day

Over 4000 people recovered from the coronavirus during the past 24 hours, as Pakistan's coronavirus positivity ratio climbed to 8.31% on Friday.

4,123 people recovered from the virus in 24 hours, taking the total number to 650,775. The recovery rate stands at 87.3%. The country conducted 64,481 coronavirus tests, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic in February 2020. Out of which 5,364 came out positive. So far, Pakistan has tested 11,007,252 people out of which 745,182 tested COVID-19 positive.

During the past 24 hours, coronavirus also claimed 110 more lives, taking the death toll to 15,982. Pakistan has been reporting over 100 deaths for the fourth straight day.