English Championship results
- Blackburn v Derby, Reading v Cardiff
16 Apr 2021
LONDON: English Championship result on Thursday:
Rotherham 0 Coventry 1
Playing Friday (1700 GMT)
Blackburn v Derby, Reading v Cardiff
Saturday (1130 unless stated)
Brentford v Millwall, Luton v Watford, Middlesbrough v QPR, Nottingham Forest v Huddersfield, Sheffield Wednesday v Bristol City, Stoke v Preston, Swansea v Wycombe, Norwich v Bournemouth (1900)
Sunday
Rotherham v Birmingham (1100), Coventry v Barnsley (1400)
