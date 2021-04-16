ANL 35.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.92%)
Industrial consumers: CCoE approves proposal on ToU tariff scheme extension

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Updated 16 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) Thursday approved the proposal for the extension of Time of Use (ToU) tariff scheme for industrial consumers from May 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022.

The decision was taken in the CCoE meeting under the Chairmanship of Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar.

The ToU tariff scheme for industrial consumers’ package was originally approved in November 2020 and was set to expire on April 30, 2021.

The CCoE also looks up another summary of Power Division wherein it was proposed that the NEPRA (National Electric Power Regulatory Authority) may be directed to withdraw the generation tariff and licenses awarded to category –III RE projects as their determinations were not consistent with the approved policies in the matter.

The CCoE referred the matter to the Law Division for legal opinion in the matter.

Maritime Affairs Division presented the report on the progress on the establishment of two new LNG terminals at Port Qasim, Karachi.

The meeting was informed that the sub-committee under the supervision of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs was holding regular meetings to facilitate the process of establishment of new terminals.

Federal Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood and other senior officials concerned attended the meeting.

