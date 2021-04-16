ANL 35.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.92%)
ASC 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
ASL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
AVN 89.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.45%)
BOP 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
DGKC 122.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.93%)
EPCL 58.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.71%)
FFBL 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.37%)
FFL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
HASCOL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
HUBC 79.14 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
JSCL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.89%)
KAPCO 39.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.67%)
PAEL 35.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
PIBTL 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
POWER 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
PPL 85.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PRL 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.72%)
PTC 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
SNGP 41.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.88%)
TRG 165.10 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.1%)
UNITY 30.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
BR100 4,874 Increased By ▲ 12.26 (0.25%)
BR30 25,700 Increased By ▲ 11.25 (0.04%)
KSE100 45,333 Increased By ▲ 103.18 (0.23%)
KSE30 18,545 Increased By ▲ 35.47 (0.19%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,982
11024hr
Pakistan Cases
745,182
536424hr
Sindh
270,963
Punjab
261,173
Balochistan
20,662
Islamabad
68,665
KPK
103,419
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Report on SBP bill to be presented in NA today

Recorder Report Updated 16 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: The report on ‘SBP Banking Services Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2020’ will be presented in National Assembly (NA) Friday (April 16), as the President has summoned NA session.

Faizullah, the chairman NA standing committee on finance and revenue, will present the committee’s report on the bill to further amend the SBP Banking Services Corporation Ordinance, 2001 [The SBP Banking Services Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2020].

Besides, the MNA-elect from NA-75 Daska Syed Nosheen Iftikhar of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) who has won the recently held by-polls by defeating Asjad Malhi of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), will take oath.

The NA session will be held at 10:30am and it is likely that opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, who has been granted bail on April 14 by Lahore High Court (LHC), attends the session.

The sources within the ruling PTI said the government is also contemplating bringing the electoral reforms bill to introduce electronic voting machines in next elections but the opposition has serious reservations over government’s intentions.

They said that all-out efforts would be made to ensure free, fair and transparent elections in future, which can only be possible if both treasury and opposition worked together on electoral reforms bills.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif LHC SBP PTI PMLN Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar Asjad Malhi SBP bill Banking Services Corporation (Amendment) Bill,

Report on SBP bill to be presented in NA today

Pakistan reports over 4000 COVID-19 recoveries in a day

India more likely to respond with military force against Pakistan, reveals US report

Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza after rocket attack

'Mass casualty' shooting in US city of Indianapolis, gunman dead: police

US, Japan plan 5G push with eye on China in Biden's first summit

UN to maintain Afghanistan mission after US, NATO withdrawal

US imposes sanctions on Moscow, expels Russian diplomats

Private sector: Govt plan for handing over Discos finalised

Biden says for US, Russia 'now is the time to deescalate'

Brazil's Bolsonaro promises Biden to end deforestation, seeks financial help

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.