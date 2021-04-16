Report on SBP bill to be presented in NA today

ISLAMABAD: The report on ‘SBP Banking Services Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2020’ will be presented in National Assembly (NA) Friday (April 16), as the President has summoned NA session.

Faizullah, the chairman NA standing committee on finance and revenue, will present the committee’s report on the bill to further amend the SBP Banking Services Corporation Ordinance, 2001 [The SBP Banking Services Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2020].

Besides, the MNA-elect from NA-75 Daska Syed Nosheen Iftikhar of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) who has won the recently held by-polls by defeating Asjad Malhi of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), will take oath.

The NA session will be held at 10:30am and it is likely that opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, who has been granted bail on April 14 by Lahore High Court (LHC), attends the session.

The sources within the ruling PTI said the government is also contemplating bringing the electoral reforms bill to introduce electronic voting machines in next elections but the opposition has serious reservations over government’s intentions.

They said that all-out efforts would be made to ensure free, fair and transparent elections in future, which can only be possible if both treasury and opposition worked together on electoral reforms bills.

