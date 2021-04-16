ANL 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.5%)
ASC 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
ASL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.53%)
AVN 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.54%)
BOP 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
BYCO 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.27%)
DGKC 123.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.12%)
EPCL 58.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.13%)
FCCL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.23%)
FFBL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.22%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.87%)
HASCOL 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.43%)
HUBC 78.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.87%)
JSCL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.8%)
KAPCO 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.5%)
KEL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.31%)
LOTCHEM 16.68 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
MLCF 46.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.78%)
PAEL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.19%)
PIBTL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.26%)
POWER 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
PPL 86.23 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.24%)
PRL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.66%)
PTC 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TRG 163.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-0.88%)
UNITY 30.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.05%)
BR100 4,862 Decreased By ▼ -11.22 (-0.23%)
BR30 25,689 Decreased By ▼ -158.39 (-0.61%)
KSE100 45,230 Decreased By ▼ -81.04 (-0.18%)
KSE30 18,510 Decreased By ▼ -34.78 (-0.19%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,872
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
739,818
539524hr
Sindh
270,310
Punjab
258,441
Balochistan
20,580
Islamabad
68,066
KPK
102,290
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Toshakhana case: AC records statement of prosecution witness

Recorder Report 16 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court Islamabad on Thursday recorded statement of a prosecution witness in Toshakhana case involving former president Asif Ali Zardari, two former premiers, Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani and Nawaz Sharif, and others.

Accountability Court-III judge Syed Asghar Ali, while hearing the case, recorded statement of the prosecution witness, Sohail Rehman, a bank official.

The witness produced details of various bank accounts of the accused and other relevant documents before the court.

The witness told the court that he appeared before the investigation officer (IO) of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on different dates regarding inquiry pertaining to taking of vehicles from Toshakhana by former president Zardari.

He further told the court that he produced accounts detail of Ansari Sugar Mills maintained by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), specimen signature (SS) cards, and system-generated statement of accounts.

At the start of the hearing, Zardari’s lead counsel’s associate and others filed separate application before the court seeking exemption of their clients from personnel appearance before it, which the court approved.

The defence counsel raised objection over system generated-statement produced by the witness, and said that the document was not original and it is only a photocopy.

The judge said that objection has been taken into account and shall be decided at the final judgement.

The court deferred cross-examination of another witness, Zubair Siddiqui, following the request of Gillani’s counsel till next hearing to be held on April 22. Gillani’s counsel requested the court that he was not prepared to cross examine the witness; therefore, kindly delay it till the next hearing which the court approved.

The NAB had filed the Toshakhana reference against Zardari, two former prime ministers, Nawaz Sharif and Gillani and others for allegedly acquiring of three vehicles including BMW 750 Li model 2004, Toyota Lexus Jeep 472 model 2007 gifted by the embassy of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and BMW 760 LI model 2008 gifted by embassy of Libya and gifts from Toshakhana - an official treasury where gifts from foreign dignitaries or heads of state are deposited - in violation of rules and regulations.

Similarly, Accountability Court-II judge Muhammad Azam Khan adjourned hearing of the mega money laundering, Park Lane case, and Thatta water supply case without hearing till April 21st as the accused in custody were not produced before the court due to law and order situation that emerged due to the protest of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Nawaz Sharif Asif Ali Zardari FIA accountability court NBP Syed Asghar Ali Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani Sohail Rehman

Toshakhana case: AC records statement of prosecution witness

POL products’ prices slashed

PM, China’s envoy discuss CPEC projects

Industrial consumers: CCoE approves proposal on ToU tariff scheme extension

Personal income tax: FBR trying to reduce number of slabs to 5

Report on SBP bill to be presented in NA today

Citigroup exits 13 global consumer banking markets

Afghan peace process: Troop pullout should coincide with progress: FO

US sanctions Russia, Moscow reacts angrily

Eurobond inflows push up forex reserves to $23bn

Additional SDRs to give ‘meaningful’ support: Moody’s

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.