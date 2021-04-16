ANL 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.5%)
PSEs’ sell-off progress reviewed

Recorder Report 16 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Privatisation Commission Thursday held a weekly review meeting on the progress being made for the privatisation of Public Sector Entities (PSEs).

The minister was briefed about the progress made in the privatisation of the PSEs.

The entities that were discussed in the meeting are included in the active privatisation list and are at advanced stages of privatisation. These entities include: Heavy Electrical Complex, Services International Hotel, Jinnah Convention Center, Pakistan Steel Mills, SME Bank, House Building Finance Corporation (HBFCL), First Women Bank, and NPPMCL, etc.

Federal Minister for Privatisation, Mohammed mian Soomro chaired the weekly progress review meeting in the ministry.

Federal Secretary Privatisation and other senior officers of the ministry and the Privatisation Commission attended the meeting.

The federal minister stated that privatisation is a major part of the government’s economic reforms agenda, and urged all concerned to expedite the resolution of issues, which might hinder the timely completion of these transactions. Mohammedmian Soomro directed that report regarding the progress in the privatisation of specified entities be presented on a regular basis, which will help formulate the strategy to address the issues faced during the process of transactions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

