E&P companies’ heads meet minister

ISLAMABAD: The group of CEOs/MDs of E&P companies called on the Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan at the Petroleum Division here on Thursday.

The CEOs of E&P companies include Dewan Group, Orient Petroleum, Oil and Gas Development Company, Pakistan Petroleum Limited, Mari Petroleum, Petroleum Exploration Company, and PGiNG company.

Apart from other matters, the meeting also discussed the new bidding rounds of oil and gas blocks including offshore blocks, revocation of existing blocks and amendment in the PPRA rules for oil and gas SOEs.

Speaking at the roundtable, the minister said that revival of exploration and production activities in the country is key objective of the incumbent government, which had been ignored by previous governments.

He said the current government also aimed at self-sufficiency in the oil and gas by auctioning new oil and gas blocks and expediting the output of E&P sector.

The minister also highlighted the pro-investment polices of the government of introducing ease-of-doing-business in the petroleum sector and transparency to ensure a level-playing field for all competitors.

The minister said that onset of E&P activities would also help to expand oil and gas business, create job opportunities in the country as well as a possible decrease in the import bill.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021