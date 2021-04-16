‘Patel’s appointment to benefit business community’

KARACHI: President FPCCI Nasir Hayat Magoon hoped that based on his past experience as Convener of the same Committee last year, Obaid Saleem Patel will benefit the business community and national economy by providing workable recommendations to the FPCCI and Government in helping make Pakistani cities more conducive for economic growth. He is actively involved in the construction trade and is grandson of one of the pioneers of the construction industry and former provincial Minister Haji Kassim Abbas Patel and son of former Senior Vice Chairman and Chairman Southern Region of ABAD Saleem Kassim Patel.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021