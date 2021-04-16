Jodia Bazar’s grain markets closed in protest

KARACHI: Grain markets across Jodia Bazaar remained close on Thursday in protest against raids by officials, traders said.

Supplies of grains and other essential commodities were suspended to the city since traders of Jodia Bazaar kept their businesses shut down in protest.

“Today was a strike against the heavy handed action by certain officials at the market,” traders said.

Assistant Commissioner Garden came to the market to check sugar and other essential commodities stocks and their prices.

“AC Garden slapped heavy fines of Rs20,000 to each trader, forcing them to sell sugar on rates of 2019,” Chairman Karachi Wholesalers Grocers Association, KWGA told Business Recorder.

He said that the traders strike will continue for an indefinite period until the new prices for sugar are fixed officially. Price Control Department is dormant for last three years, he said, traders cannot sell sugar for Rs60.

