PMEX daily trading report

Recorder Report 16 Apr 2021

KARACHI: On Wednesday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 11.905 billion and the number of lots traded at 14,464. Major business was contributed by NSDQ 100 amounting to PKR 4.611 billion, followed by Gold (PKR 2.328 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.324 billion), Silver (PKR 857.618 million), Crude Oil (PKR 712.117 million), Platinum (PKR 348.589 million), Copper (PKR 285.475 million), DJ (PKR 231.356 million), SP 500 (PKR 131.299 million), Natural Gas (PKR 56.750 million) and Japan Equity (PKR 18.137 million). In Agricultural Commodities, 18 lot of Cotton amounting to PKR 11.378 million were traded.

