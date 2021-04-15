ANL 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.5%)
Four deaths, 69 more test positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

APP 15 Apr 2021

HYDERABAD: Four more deaths and 69 positive cases of COVID-19 were reported during last 24 hours, taking the number of total coronavirus cases to 12851 in Hyderabad district on Thursday.

According to daily situation report, number of deaths due to coronavirus was reached to 294 as four more patients had succumbed to the contagion during last 24 hours in the district.

Out of 12630 COVID-19 cases, 11902 have so far been recovered, report stated and added that the number of total active cases has reached to 655, of them 611 are isolated at homes while 36 are admitted in different hospitals.

According to the district focal person, 587 tests were performed during last 24 hours, of them 69 cases have been reported as positive with 12 pc positivity rate.

According to the daily situation report, total 152424 tests have so far been conducted in the district, of them 12851 cases were reported as positive.

