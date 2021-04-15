ANL 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.5%)
CM approves various development projects

  • The meeting was told that the transfer of new institutions on solar energy would ensure up to 45 per cent energy conservation.
APP 15 Apr 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday chaired a meeting of the cabinet standing committee for finance & development to review the pace of progress on development projects and approved various development projects.

The meeting was attended by Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, Industries Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, Chairman P&D and secretaries of Finance, Housing, Local Governments and Special Healthcare & Medical Education departments and others.

The meeting approved a number of mega projects and also in-principle approved to transfer new colleges, universities and hospitals on solar energy to conserve energy.

The meeting was told that the transfer of new institutions on solar energy would ensure up to 45 per cent energy conservation.

The meeting also gave in-principle approval to establish a directorate of drug control to regulate the manufacturing and standard of cosmetics and allied issues.

Similarly, the establishment, as well as up-gradation of several hospitals, was also approved. New DHQ hospital in Hafizabad would be constructed at a cost of eight billion rupees while THQ hospital Nowshera of district Khushab would be up-graded with a cost of 250 million. Similarly, Rs. 400 million will be spent to upgrade THQ hospital Jaranwala.

The RHC Sharif will be converted to a 60-bed hospital while the meeting also approved the up-gradation of THQ hospital Pattoki and establishment of a trauma centre with a cost of Rs. 210 million.

Along with it, the surgery ward will be constructed in Chunian hospital with Rs. 130 million while Rs. 70 million will be spent to build an emergency ward in Lalamusa hospital.

The THQ hospital Kharian will be up-graded with Rs. 190 million and another amount of Rs. 370 million will be utilized for the up-gradation of THQ hospital Minchinabad.

One billion rupees were approved for eight different roads of Faisalabad.

This approval was given in the backdrop of an announcement made by CM Usman Buzdar during his Faisalabad visit to complete 22 development projects with Rs. 14 billion under the district development package.

On the occasion, the participants also in-principle approved to establish dispensaries in Barkhan and Chaghi by the Punjab government as a good well gesture with a cost of Rs. 40 million.

The meeting was further told that the Punjab government will spend 740 million rupees for a general hospital in Turbat.

