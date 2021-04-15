World
India's March trade deficit widens to $13.93 billion
15 Apr 2021
NEW DELHI: India's trade deficit in goods widened to $13.93 billion in March from $9.98 billion during the same period a year earlier, revised trade data released by the government on Thursday showed.
For the whole fiscal year ended on March 31, the goods exports were down 7.26% to $290.63 billion while imports fell 18.02% to $398.18 billion from a year earlier, the data showed.
