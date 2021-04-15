Progress on EoDB ranking indicates growing confidence of investors in Govt: FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said Pakistan offers pivotal geo-economic location, regional connectivity, a huge consumer market, and skilled youth to investors.

Inaugurating Pakistan's country presentation at the virtual Sustainable Development Goals Investment Fair 2021, organized by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs in New York, he said economic diplomacy is now at the core of Pakistan's foreign policy with a shift in emphasis towards geo-economics.

In addition to highlighting the importance of the private sector for achieving SDGs, the Foreign Minister emphasized that Pakistan's continued impressive progress on the Ease-of-Doing Business rankings is a reflection of growing confidence of investors in the recent policies of the Government.

The Sustainable Development Goals Investment Fair's this year edition has been organised in a virtual format on the side-lines of the Forum on Financing for Development, being held under Pakistan's Presidency of the UN Economic and Social Council.