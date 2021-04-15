World
China says time to up pace on Iran negotiations after Natanz disruption
- "We do think that all these developments have reinforced our conviction that what is needed most now as a top priority is to do away with any disruptive factors and pick up the pace of negotiation here," Wang Qun, China's ambassador to the UN atomic watchdog, told reporters after senior diplomats ended a meeting in Vienna.
15 Apr 2021
VIENNA: China's envoy to the Iran nuclear talks said on Thursday that there had been enough disruptions in efforts to revive nuclear talks and that the pace of negotiations now needed to be increased notably on the issue of US sanctions lifting.
"We do think that all these developments have reinforced our conviction that what is needed most now as a top priority is to do away with any disruptive factors and pick up the pace of negotiation here," Wang Qun, China's ambassador to the UN atomic watchdog, told reporters after senior diplomats ended a meeting in Vienna.
Amid threats, French Embassy advises citizens to leave Pakistan
China says time to up pace on Iran negotiations after Natanz disruption
Shrines in Sindh to remain closed for public till May 16
TLP had dangerous aims, was adamant to stage sit-in at Faizabad Interchange, says Rasheed
PM Khan, cabinet approves blacklisting of TLP as a terrorist organization
PM Imran launches Rehmatul-Lil Alameen scholarship program to help students access undergraduate education
Afghan exit announced: Biden warns Taliban, ‘presses’ Pakistan
EU to get 50 million Pfizer doses early as US prolongs J&J pause
Biden faces tangle of sanctions in talks with Iran
COAS Bajwa visits Fauji Foundation, inaugurates 100-bed hospital
Cotton yarns: customs duty withdrawn
Coinbase wows in Nasdaq debut amid cryptocurrency frenzy
Read more stories
Comments