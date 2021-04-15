Secretary IT calls on Azam Swati

ISLAMABAD: Secretary Information Technology and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui Thursday called on Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati.

The matters pertaining to mutual interests and implementation of information technology through National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) in Pakistan Railways came under discussion during the meeting.

After the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Pakistan and NTC, said a press release.

As per the MoU, the information technology system of Pakistan Railways would now be operated by NTC, which not only run the e-ticketing but also helpful to observe the rail movement and all railway apps.

Secretary Railways Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani, Secretary Railway Board Zafar Zaman Ranjha, Director General Coordination Brig (R) Amjad Ali and other senior officials of Railways were present on the occasion.

Secretary IT Shoaib Siddiqui, Brig (R) Waqar Rashid Khan, Managing Director, Engineer Miraj Gul, CTO, Muhammad Azam Ghafoor and Director IT were present on the occasion from Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication.