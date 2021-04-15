Pakistan
Fawad urges to thwart efforts aimed at fanning violence, extremism
15 Apr 2021
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhary has said responsibility rests with every Muslim to thwart efforts aimed at fanning violence and extremism in the country.
In a tweet on Thursday, he said Tehreek-e-Labaik like extremist outfit wants to change the identity of Islam.
He said the strong foundation of Islam was laid in the sub-continent by the Sufi saints through their message of affection, sincerity and respect for humanity.
