Fawad urges to thwart efforts aimed at fanning violence, extremism

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhary has said responsibility rests with every Muslim to thwart efforts aimed at fanning violence and extremism in the country.

In a tweet on Thursday, he said Tehreek-e-Labaik like extremist outfit wants to change the identity of Islam.

He said the strong foundation of Islam was laid in the sub-continent by the Sufi saints through their message of affection, sincerity and respect for humanity.