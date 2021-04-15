Business & Finance
Ukraine's central bank raises main interest rate to 7.5pc
KYIV: Ukraine's central bank raised its main interest rate to 7.5% from 6.5% as expected on Thursday, as it stepped up a fight to bring inflation back into its target range, a statement said.
"The NBU (National Bank of Ukraine) stands ready to continue raising its key policy rate to a level that will bring inflation back to its 5% target in H1 2022," it said.
