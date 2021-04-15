Algeria bought about 200,000 tonnes durum wheat in tender

HAMBURG/PARIS: Algeria's state grains agency OAIC is believed to have purchased durum wheat in a tender which closed on Wednesday, European traders said on Thursday.

The volume bought was unclear but was thought to be around 200,000 tonnes, traders said in initial assessments.

Traders estimated that two Panamax bulk carrier shipments were bought, one at $351 to $352 a tonne c&f and another of Canada western amber durum (CWAD) at a slightly higher price.

Two to three handysized bulk carrier shipments were bought in the high $350 levels at around $358 a tonne c&f.

Shipment was sought between May 1-15 and May 15-31. Algeria does not disclose the results of its tenders and purchase reports are based on trade assessments.

In its last reported durum tender on March 4, Algeria bought between 180,000 and 240,000 tonnes at the lowest estimated price of $372 a tonne c&f.