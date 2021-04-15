ANL 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.78%)
Pakistan

Worst hit Rawalpindi district reports over 5,600 COVID-19 cases over past four weeks

  • 395 people tested positive during the past 24 hours.
  • Rawalpindi reported as many as 5,687 new cases in the last four weeks along with 138 deaths.
Aisha Mahmood 15 Apr 2021

Rawalpindi has been the worst city hit by the third wave of coronavirus as it continues to report over 200 new COVID-19 cases for the past few weeks.

During the third COVID-19 wave, Rawalpindi reported as many as 5,687 new cases in the last four weeks along with 138 deaths. This year alone, Rawalpindi reported 14,121 coronavirus cases. The city's coronavirus tally is 19,808, The News reported.

During the last 24 hours, 10 more people succumbed to the virus. There are 38 patients on ventilators in Rawalpindi, 103 on oxygen support and 53 are stable. Meanwhile, 54,452 people have been vaccinated against coronavirus in the city, Rawalpindi Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anwarul Haq said.

In Islamabad, 575 people tested positive for the virus while six people also lost their lives. Islamabad has so far reported 68,066 cases and 625 deaths.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's coronavirus tally has climbed to 739,818 after 5395 people tested positive for the virus n 24 hours. The country's death toll stands at 15,872.

