Markets
Tokyo stocks close higher with eyes on virus cases
- The benchmark Nikkei 225 index edged up 0.07 percent or 21.70 points.
15 Apr 2021
TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed higher on Thursday in cautious trade as fears mount over an expansion of virus infections in Japan.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index edged up 0.07 percent or 21.70 points to end at 29,642.69, while the broader Topix index rose 0.36 percent or 6.95 points to 1,959.13.
Amid threats, French Embassy advises citizens to leave Pakistan
Tokyo stocks close higher with eyes on virus cases
PM Imran launches Rehmatul-Lil Alameen scholarship program to help students access undergraduate education
Afghan exit announced: Biden warns Taliban, ‘presses’ Pakistan
EU to get 50 million Pfizer doses early as US prolongs J&J pause
Biden faces tangle of sanctions in talks with Iran
COAS Bajwa visits Fauji Foundation, inaugurates 100-bed hospital
Cotton yarns: customs duty withdrawn
Coinbase wows in Nasdaq debut amid cryptocurrency frenzy
Biden summit offer hailed in Moscow as win for Putin
Drone attack targets Kurdish Iraq's Arbil airport
EFF programme open to adjustment
Read more stories
Comments