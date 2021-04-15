ANL 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.5%)
ASC 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
ASL 25.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.38%)
AVN 89.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1%)
BOP 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
BYCO 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
DGKC 123.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.16%)
EPCL 58.03 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.92%)
FCCL 24.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.11%)
FFBL 29.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.11%)
FFL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.56%)
HASCOL 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
HUBC 78.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.81%)
JSCL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.88%)
KAPCO 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.5%)
KEL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
LOTCHEM 16.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
MLCF 46.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.27%)
PAEL 35.45 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.62%)
PIBTL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.45%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
PPL 86.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.09%)
PRL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.26%)
PTC 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.9%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.48 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.02%)
TRG 164.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.21%)
UNITY 30.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.11%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.08%)
BR100 4,867 Decreased By ▼ -6.72 (-0.14%)
BR30 25,735 Decreased By ▼ -113 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,203 Decreased By ▼ -108.61 (-0.24%)
KSE30 18,510 Decreased By ▼ -34.57 (-0.19%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,872
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
739,818
539524hr
Sindh
270,310
Punjab
258,441
Balochistan
20,580
Islamabad
68,066
KPK
102,290
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold firms as dollar stalls ahead of US retail sales, jobless claims data

  • Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,738.38 per ounce at 0332 GMT. US gold futures were up 0.2% at $1,739.20 per ounce.
Reuters 15 Apr 2021

Gold prices edged higher on Thursday buoyed by a weaker dollar, while investors awaited US weekly jobless claims and March retail sales data for further clarity on the recovery in the world's largest economy.

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,738.38 per ounce at 0332 GMT. US gold futures were up 0.2% at $1,739.20 per ounce.

"A weaker dollar after the Fed speech and the central bank's willingness to tolerate more inflation is keeping gold supported," said Yingtao Jin, an analyst at StoneX Group.

"a slightly higher yields this morning and investors shifting positions to digital currencies after bitcoin hit a record high on Wednesday, are exerting downward presssure on the metal."

The dollar held near a three-week low against rival currencies, while benchmark US Treasury yields ticked up after hitting a three-week low on Wednesday.

A weaker dollar makes gold cheaper for buyers outside US, but rising yields increase the opportunity cost of holding the metal that pays no returns.

US Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank would cut its monthly bond purchases before committing to an interest rate hike, clarifying the sequence of monetary policy adjustments are still months if not years in the future.

Investors now await the release of US weekly jobless claims and March retail sales data due later in the day.

Bitcoin hit a record high on Wednesday as Coinbase Global Inc was valued at almost $100 billion in a Nasdaq debut.

"Although gold has lost much of its appeal for investors in 2021 compared to 2020 and the technical picture has deteriorated in favour of bears rather than gold bulls, deep corrections of prices are still viewed as buying opportunities," Avtar Sandu, senior commodities manager at Phillip Futures, said in a note.

Silver was flat at $25.40 and palladium was up 0.6% at $2,692.09 . Platinum gained 0.1% to $1,171.39.

Gold Prices Silver Spot gold rose StoneX Group Yingtao Jin

Gold firms as dollar stalls ahead of US retail sales, jobless claims data

PM Imran launches Rehmatul-Lil Alameen scholarship program to help students access undergraduate education

Afghan exit announced: Biden warns Taliban, ‘presses’ Pakistan

EU to get 50 million Pfizer doses early as US prolongs J&J pause

Biden faces tangle of sanctions in talks with Iran

COAS Bajwa visits Fauji Foundation, inaugurates 100-bed hospital

Cotton yarns: customs duty withdrawn

Coinbase wows in Nasdaq debut amid cryptocurrency frenzy

Biden summit offer hailed in Moscow as win for Putin

Drone attack targets Kurdish Iraq's Arbil airport

EFF programme open to adjustment

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters