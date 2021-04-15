Gold prices slightly up

KARACHI: Gold prices on Wednesday gained some weight on the local market, traders said. The precious metal price grew by a Rs 500 per tola, reaching Rs 102,500.

Gold price per 10 gram increased by Rs 429 to Rs 87,877 on the domestic market. Gold was quoted selling for $1743 per ounce on the world market.

Silver was available for Rs 1,330 per tola, up by Rs 30, Rs 1140.26 per 10 gram, up by Rs 25.72 and $25.35 per ounce, traders said.

