Haiti govt resigns faced with spike in kidnappings

PORT-AU-PRINCE: Haiti’s government has resigned and a new prime minister has been appointed, President Jovenel Moise announced on Wednesday, under pressure to tackle insecurity in the country grappling with out-of-control gang violence and a months-long political crisis.

Kidnappings for ransom have surged in recent months, reflecting the growing influence of armed gangs in the Caribbean nation — with the latest high-profile abduction Sunday targeting 10 people including seven Catholic clergy. “The resignation of the government, which I accepted, will make it possible to address the glaring problem of insecurity and continue discussions with a view to reaching the consensus necessary for the political and institutional stability of our country,” Moise tweeted.

“I have submitted my resignation to the President of the Republic tonight,” confirmed the outgoing prime minister, Joseph Jouthe, overnight.

The new prime minister is Claude Joseph, currently the minister for foreign affairs, the president stated.

Haiti, the poorest country in the Americas, is plagued by poverty, insecurity and natural disaster. Moise, who is facing popular anger and demands he resign amid the government’s failure to reign in criminal violence amid the spate of kidnappings, is on his sixth prime minister in four years of governance. Jouthe was appointed in March 2020.