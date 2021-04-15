ANL 36.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
ASC 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.74%)
ASL 26.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.34%)
AVN 90.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.41%)
BOP 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
BYCO 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 125.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.28%)
EPCL 58.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.3%)
FCCL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFBL 29.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.87%)
FFL 16.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.69%)
HASCOL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HUBC 79.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
JSCL 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
KAPCO 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
LOTCHEM 16.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
MLCF 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
PAEL 35.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
PIBTL 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
POWER 9.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 87.00 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.14%)
PRL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.71%)
PTC 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.6%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.42%)
SNGP 42.22 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.4%)
TRG 165.21 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.28%)
UNITY 30.97 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.68%)
WTL 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (10.14%)
BR100 4,893 Increased By ▲ 19.42 (0.4%)
BR30 25,947 Increased By ▲ 99.11 (0.38%)
KSE100 45,437 Increased By ▲ 125.48 (0.28%)
KSE30 18,607 Increased By ▲ 62.97 (0.34%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,872
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
739,818
539524hr
Sindh
270,310
Punjab
258,441
Balochistan
20,580
Islamabad
68,066
KPK
102,290
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Kerry to visit Shanghai for climate talks in first China trip by Biden official

AFP Updated 15 Apr 2021

SHANGHAI: US climate envoy John Kerry was set to arrive in China on Wednesday for what Beijing said would be a four-day trip, as the two countries seek cooperation over the environment despite acrimony on other fronts.

In the first trip to China by a Biden administration official, the former secretary of state will visit Shanghai before travelling onto the South Korean capital Seoul.

His trip comes in preparation for President Joe Biden's virtual climate summit next week, to which the US leader has invited both Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Beijing, which has so far not committed to Xi's presence at the summit, said Kerry would arrive on Wednesday and stay until Saturday "at the invitation of China."

Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said that during the trip Kerry will meet with China's climate envoy Xie Zhenhua and "exchange views on Sino-US cooperation on climate change", giving no other details.

Kerry's trip comes despite a testy initial meeting last month in Alaska between top Biden officials and their Chinese counterparts.

The two sides clashed over accusations that China is violating promises of freedoms to Hong Kong and carrying out genocide against Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim minorities in the northwestern Xinjiang region.

Washington is hoping to find areas of common ground despite the high political tensions.

Kerry had told CNN that although Washington and Beijing had "big disagreements... climate has to stand alone."

The fact the trip was happening at all is a significant step, said Li Shuo of Greenpeace China.

"I don't think we should underestimate the gesture, regardless of what it delivers," he said.

Vladimir Putin Joe Biden Xi Jinping Zhao Lijian US climate

Kerry to visit Shanghai for climate talks in first China trip by Biden official

Cotton yarns: customs duty withdrawn

Coinbase wows in Nasdaq debut amid cryptocurrency frenzy

Biden summit offer hailed in Moscow as win for Putin

Drone attack targets Kurdish Iraq's Arbil airport

EFF programme open to adjustment

NCOC decides to implement ‘broader lockdowns’

Vested interests enjoyed Rs2.66trn benefits: UNDP

TLP banned, says interior minister

Goodbye oil glut thanks to OPEC+ and recovery: IEA

Ministers say PSM revival plan to be expedited

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.