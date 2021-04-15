Police directed to register FIR against sugar mill

LAHORE: The Cane Commissioner Punjab has directed the city police officer, Faisalabad, to register a case against Madina Sugar Mills Chiniot for not paying to a sugarcane grower within 15 days of the cane sale under section 21 of Sugar Factories (Control) Act 1950.

Cane Commissioner Muhammad Zaman Wattoo said that a grower namely Riaz Hussain, resident of Rajoa (Chiniot), stated that he had supplied cane to Madina Sugar Mill worth Rs12,80,592 on different dates against different CPRs.

He claimed that the payment is still due against the said mill, though it is compulsory for the mill to pay within 15 days of the sugarcane delivery under section 14 (2) of the Sugar Factories (Control) Rules 1950. He said that non-payment of sugarcane is still a crime according to the ordinance which was issued during the crushing season 2020-21.

