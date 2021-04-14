ANL 36.55 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.52%)
ASC 14.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.03%)
AVN 90.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.38%)
BOP 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
BYCO 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
DGKC 125.20 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.76%)
EPCL 57.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.77%)
FCCL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.79%)
FFBL 28.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
HASCOL 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
HUBC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.11%)
JSCL 21.81 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (5.36%)
KAPCO 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.37%)
KEL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.53%)
MLCF 47.15 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.42%)
PAEL 35.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PIBTL 10.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
PPL 86.02 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.79%)
PRL 25.32 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.28%)
PTC 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.98%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.05 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (3.83%)
TRG 164.75 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.14%)
UNITY 30.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.93%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.23%)
BR100 4,873 Increased By ▲ 37.38 (0.77%)
BR30 25,848 Increased By ▲ 213 (0.83%)
KSE100 45,311 Increased By ▲ 262.65 (0.58%)
KSE30 18,544 Increased By ▲ 107.94 (0.59%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,754
13524hr
Pakistan Cases
734,423
468124hr
Sindh
269,840
Punjab
255,571
Balochistan
20,499
Islamabad
67,491
KPK
101,045
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Instagram launches test where users can choose to see likes

  • The photo-sharing site, which is owned by Facebook Inc , said this latest test came after seeing mixed responses to its experiments in which it removed likes, commonly used as a measure of popularity.
  • Users in the Instagram test will still be able to privately see their own like count. The test will involve a small percentage of global users, but the company declined to say how many.
Reuters 14 Apr 2021

Instagram is launching a small global test on Wednesday where users can choose whether to hide like counts on their own posts or other people's posts, a Facebook spokeswoman said.

The photo-sharing site, which is owned by Facebook Inc , said this latest test came after seeing mixed responses to its experiments in which it removed likes, commonly used as a measure of popularity.

"In 2019, we started hiding like counts for a small group of people to understand if it lessens some pressure when posting to Instagram," the spokeswoman said in a statement. "Some people found this beneficial but some still wanted to see like counts so they could track what's popular."

Facebook is also exploring a similar experience which will roll out in the coming weeks, she said, in response to users calling for more controls over how they interact with content on the platform. Facebook has previously tested hiding likes on others' posts in Australia.

Last month, Instagram accidentally hid likes for a large number of users in what was meant to be a small test, garnering strong reactions. Some users viewed it as an important step for users' mental health, while others saw it as catastrophic for creators partnering with brands. Likes are expressed through pressing a heart-shaped icon on a user's post.

Users in the Instagram test will still be able to privately see their own like count. The test will involve a small percentage of global users, but the company declined to say how many.

Facebook Inc Instagram Instagram Lite Instagram users

Instagram launches test where users can choose to see likes

US Secretary of State, Army Chief discuss US withdrawal from Afghanistan over phone

PM Khan launches low-cost housing project in Sargodha

Japanese envoy calls on COAS, praises Pakistan's role in Afghan peace process

'Time to bring our forces home' from Afghanistan: Blinken

LHC grants bail to Shehbaz Sharif in money laundering case

PM wishes Sikh community on Baisakhi festival

Pakistan’s powerful groups enjoy economic privileges of over $17bn: UNDP Report

Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths in a day since June as 135 people die in 24 hours

Weekends to be observed as closed days: NCOC issues Ramazan SOPs

Egypt seizes Ever Given ship over $900 million Suez Canal compensation bill

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters