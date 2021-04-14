French Committee confident French athletes will be vaccinated for Tokyo

PARIS: The French Olympic committee (CNOSF) is confident that all French athletes can be vaccinated against COVID-19 before this year's Tokyo Olympics, its president said on Wednesday.

"The time has come that we allow the athletes who go to Tokyo to be vaccinated in a timely manner," Denis Masseglia told Reuters.

"The end of April, beginning of May would be the right time. I am optimistic that the athletes will be vaccinated."

A delegation of up to 1,000 people will travel to Tokyo, where the Games will be held from July 23-Aug. 8.

The CNOSF said it encourages athletes to get vaccinated, although they have not made it mandatory.