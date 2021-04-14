Sports
French Committee confident French athletes will be vaccinated for Tokyo
PARIS: The French Olympic committee (CNOSF) is confident that all French athletes can be vaccinated against COVID-19 before this year's Tokyo Olympics, its president said on Wednesday.
"The time has come that we allow the athletes who go to Tokyo to be vaccinated in a timely manner," Denis Masseglia told Reuters.
"The end of April, beginning of May would be the right time. I am optimistic that the athletes will be vaccinated."
A delegation of up to 1,000 people will travel to Tokyo, where the Games will be held from July 23-Aug. 8.
The CNOSF said it encourages athletes to get vaccinated, although they have not made it mandatory.
